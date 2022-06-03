Politics

Victor Umeh joins Peter Obi in Labour Party, picks Senatorial ticket

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh has kept his senatorial ambition alive by joining former governor Peter Obi in the Labour Party.

Umeh had failed to pick the ticket of APGA, by a slim margin.

Umeh, the former National Chairman of APGA for eight years lost the ticket of the party for Anambra central senatorial zone to a serving member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo who represents Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency.

Reliable sources said that Umeh has emerged the candidate of the Labour Party for Anambra central senatorial zone for the 2023 general election.

One of the sources told our correspondent that the primary election of the Labour Party is going on right now in Asaba, Delta State where the former Senator is standing unopposed for the ticket.

 

