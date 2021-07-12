News

Victor Uwaifor, Zaaki Azzay, AFRIMA grief as Sound Sultan dies at 44

Music legend, Prof. Victor Uwaifor, celebrated singer Zaaki Azzay, alongside other prominent Nigerians, yesterday expressed grief over the death of singer, songwriter and record producer, Olanrewaju Fasasi (aka Sound Sultan).

 

Similarly, the International Executive Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA), also mourned the death of Sound Sultan, who died at the age of 44, “following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic TCell Lymphoma”.

 

 

Born November 27, 1976, in Jos, Plateau State, Sound Sultan had, in 1991, taken an interest in music, miming at school parties and writing his own lyrics.

 

He attributed his early influence to his elder brother Baba Dee, who studied theatre arts, and received most of his early stage experience through Baba Dee. He started learning how to play the guitar after his secondary school education and was in a band by 1999.

 

A statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family, said Sound Sultan died as a result of throat cancer called Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma

Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).

 

The statement announcing the tragic loss reads, “It is wth heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi (aka Sound Sultan).

 

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic TCell Lymphoma.

 

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

 

Sound Sultan’s demise threw the nation, especially the entertainment industry, into mourning. In his reaction, music legend, Prof. Victor Uwaifor, described the late Sound Sultan as a great, one of the “creative musicians today”. Uwaifor said: “It is a great loss, a very big loss.

 

He was one of the musicians we can call creative musicians of today, who do not depending on technology.”

 

Also, in his reaction, celebrated singer, songwriter, and acclaimed pioneer of hip hop music in Nigeria, Zaaki Azzay, described the late Sound Sultan as a “very hardworking, talented artiste.”

 

He said: “I am short of words, I don’t say. He was my very good friend. I don’t a word to describe how I feel about it.

 

This is a very sad news. I think everybody should draw closer to God because it looks as if the world itself is coming to an end.”

