Victor Uwaifo’s burial ceremony begins Sept 23-family

The family of late highlife maestro, Prof Victor Uwaifo, yesterday announced that his burial ceremony will commence from September 23 to 26. According to Mr. Chris Osertin Eburi, a cousin to Uwaifo and the spokesman for the family, announced the date for the burial after an enlarged family meeting. He stated that: “The burial ceremony will commence from Thursday 23rd of September with a Service of Song at his residence, while internment is scheduled to be on Friday, 24th; there will be a Social Dance on Saturday, 25th of September with the ceremony ending with a Thanksgiving Service at the Holy Cross Catholic Cathedral, Mission Road on the 26th of September.

