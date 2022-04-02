Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel dumps Swiss International toga, promises quality offerings

Over three months into its wearing a new look and the toga of internationally branded hotel as Swiss International Victoria Crown Hotel, the hotel has severed marriage with its international brand and reverted to its independent status as Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, with the promise of improved and quality offerings. This news and the pledge of guaranteed quality and improved offerings were given to its customers and visitors last week when the hotel management hosted them to a ‘meet and greet cocktail’ where it unfolded its new status and treating them to the recently upgraded facilities and services of the hotel, with add-on value for the guests of the business luxury hotel, which has added leisure offerings to its enhanced package.

The need to revert to its formal status, according to the hotel management was as a result of not being satisfied with the deliverables of its partner, as it said that: “We joined the Swiss International brand, with a lot of expectations, unfortunately, the expectations were not met. So, we discovered that we would do better, serve better and be more profitable being an independent hotel. “We have improved our manpower; we have a world-class executive chef, so, we are well fortified to deliver service, and I think we will do better as an independent hotel.

“We are back because we want to be more profitable and we are going to be more marketable; can channel our energy into developing the brand. Swiss International Hotel was just a franchise, we were doing the work ourselves and we will improve in what we have been doing.” Looking at the present operating situation of hospitality and tourism related businesses as a result of the effect of COVID-19, the management said: “People are not ready to pay the complete rate; everybody is beating down cost. COVID-19 forced us to reduce banquet events, as people switch to online meetings and virtual trainings. However, that is returning.

“We are now faced with the challenge of hike in diesel price and those of us in the business are choking. Staff members are asking for increase in remuneration, as a result of that, we just need to increase our rate to improve our services and reduce cost as much as possible.” While speaking on the need for bailout for hotels in Nigeria, it said: “It is unfortunate that each time we talk about bailout for our sector, it is often swept aside. But in Niger Republic, they reduce tax for hotel businesses; also Value Added Tax (VAT) was reduced from 15 per cent to five per cent. Nigeria should also consider tax reduction, so we can charge customers less and remain afloat. Right now, the business is suffering because people that suppose to patronise us are cutting down on cost.”

