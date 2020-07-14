Victoria Nkong’s Qtaby events score another feat with child celebrity, LordMaine

TV producer and CEO of Qtaby Events and Entertainment, Victoria Nkong, has scored another feat with child celebrity, Oluwatenola Jeremaine Womandi a.k.a LordMaine as he becomes brand ambassador for Croston Homes. He got a land and some whooping sum from the endorsement.

For Qtaby Events, managers of LordMaine, he is not new to branding. He has modelled for several clothing brands and also represented several brands as Brand Ambassador among which is Payporte.

Besides modelling, Tenola is also an actor, footballer, gym instructor, comedian, Vlogger and a musician as he plays several musical instruments like the piano, drums, trumpet among others.

Oluwatenola who is the son of popular fashion entrepreneur and business mogul ‘Toyin Lawani’ has his own Clothing Line called Elegante Kids, where he produce fashion forward pieces.

Taking after his mum’s entrepreneurial spirit, Tenola launched his Youtube channel called ‘LORDMAINE’ and he has his own biscuit brand called @tenorBiscuitofficial which is his own business idea that he came up with and requested his mother’s support, now he’s got his Gym line @tenorgym where he trains other kids to keep fit and eat right.

Tenor who refers to himself as the youngest CEO in Africa no doubt has taken after his mothers enterprising spirit as he continuously comes up with new business ideas like his shoe line which is the most recent @tenorkicks. The shoes are designed in Nigeria and Italy.

Making four businesses in total @tenorbiscuitofficial @tenorkicks @elegantekids @tenorgym

Commenting, the CEO, Qtaby Events, Victoria Nkong said: “We are not surprised at his success as Lordmaine is already running 5 businesses at just 6-years-old. He has now gone into real estate with Croston Homes after being paid a whooping sum of money from the endorsement and getting a land. I think it’s very timely. Tenor has shown great entrepreneurial skills at his age and is the best child ambassador that any brand can have so we know that this will be a win-win. It will also encourage parents to invest in their children,” Nkong revealed.

