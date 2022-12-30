Victory at last as Appeal Court Grants Senator Albert Bail

Following bail granted to lawmaker representing Akwa-Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, thousand by a Court of Appeal sittibf in Port Hacourt , thousands of his supporters on Thursday throngs Akwa Ibom as they Jubilate over his release.

The lawmaker who is also the Akwa Ibom State Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP in company of his wife YPP faithfuls and his teeming supporters was full of gratitude to God and for his supporters who despite his ordeal believe in his leadership ability and as such supported his cause in his absence.

Bassey’s running mate retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Anwana Asuquo Amba said Bassey’s ordeal is a test of his faith. Amba announced at the gathering that while at the correctional center, Bassey donated medical support to Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre to ease the medical concerns of inmates and also facilitated release of inmates at the centre.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...