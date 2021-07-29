News Top Stories

…victory brightens APC strength, reach – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Supreme Court yesterday has brightened the strength and reach of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who recounted the earlier victory of the governor over his challenger, Eyitayo Jegede, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the October 10, 2020 governorship election at the Court of Appeal, said Akeredolu’s triumph would boost the APC’s chances of consolidating in coming elections.

 

While felicitating with the governor on his victory, Buhari urged him and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorates.

The President lauded the governor for assiduously working for the development of the state with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

 

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the victory of the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the Supreme Court, stating that he should redouble his developmental efforts.

 

In the statement from the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) rejoices with the government and good people of Ondo State over Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision upholding the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the last governorship election in the state.

 

“The apex court dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the grounds that it was incompetent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Commuters, others lament harsh security measures on Onitsha-Owerri road

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commuters and motorists traveling through the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway have been narrating their harrowing encounters at security checkpoints on the highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took about one hour and forty minutes to travel through the highway before heightened security checks were introduced. New measures by security operatives, who demand […]
News

UNIMED gets NUC’s accreditation for Nursing, Physiotherapy programmes

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

U niversity of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State has obtained full accreditation to run Nursing Science and Physiotherapy programmes.     The approval of the courses for the institution was disclosed in a letter addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu by the National Universities Commission (NUC).     With its statutory mandate to accredit […]
News Top Stories

Court clears Obaseki for PDP primaries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Masha

2,229 delegates decide gov, Imunsuagbon’s fate today A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, yesterday, gave Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, the nod to participate in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after it struck out the suit filed by Mr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama. Ogbeide-Ihama, a governorship aspirant, had sued PDP National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica