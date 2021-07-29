…victory brightens APC strength, reach – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Supreme Court yesterday has brightened the strength and reach of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who recounted the earlier victory of the governor over his challenger, Eyitayo Jegede, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the October 10, 2020 governorship election at the Court of Appeal, said Akeredolu’s triumph would boost the APC’s chances of consolidating in coming elections.

While felicitating with the governor on his victory, Buhari urged him and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorates.

The President lauded the governor for assiduously working for the development of the state with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the victory of the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the Supreme Court, stating that he should redouble his developmental efforts.

In the statement from the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) rejoices with the government and good people of Ondo State over Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision upholding the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in the last governorship election in the state.

“The apex court dismissed the appeal by Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the grounds that it was incompetent.”

