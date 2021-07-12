Sports

Victory over USA, morale booster for D’Tigers – Oyedeji

  • Adefeso tips team for podium finish in Tokyo

 

Former national team captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has said that the performance of the country’s basketball team, the D’Tigers in the ongoing fournation meet will serve as a morale booster ahead of the fast approaching Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.

 

Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, the former NBA star said the victory against the super world power in basketball USA would boost the confidence of the players going to Tokyo.

 

It would be recalled that the United States men’s basketball team was upset by Nigeria on Saturday evening (July 10) in its first build up game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

 

Nigeria defeated a Team USA roster stacked with All-National Basketball Association (NBA) players, 90-87, at Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas. It was the first win by an African team over the US men’s national team.

 

“Definitely it (the win against US) will boost the players’ confidence, playing USA any day is a big one but defeating them, that’s great,” he said.

“At the same time you don’t want to be too confidence because things going to change when it count most, I just want them to continue with that mentality and go with same mind going forward in their subsequent games.

 

“Right now, all the teams are using games like this to prepare their team, fine tune tactics and get ready for the Olympics.

 

We are stronghold name whenitcomestobasketballand wehave been able to show that against the US, whoever we are going to play, it is not going to be an easy game for Nigeria.

 

“We have shown that we have the depth and quality especially playing against a USA team filled with NBA stars in their rooster, that’s not a joke and I am sure the players will continue to do the right thing.”

