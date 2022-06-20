News

Victory result of Oyebanji’s popularity – Adamu

Posted on Author Chekek Emmanuel LAFIA

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has congratulated the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, over his resounding victory at the governorship election held at the weekend.

 

In a letter of congratulation to the governor-elect signed by Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Samuel W. Jimba, the chairman said the victory was the result of the popularity of Oyebanji’s candidature, as well as the strong campaign strategies put in place by the APC.

 

He said the governorelect has the pedigree, experience and vision to take  Ekiti State to the next level of development. The APC national chairman thanked the people of Ekiti State for reposing confidence in the APC and Oyebanji, promising that the new governor would continue to implement the peopleoriented programmes of the party as already started by the outgoing governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

 

In this first election to be held after he became national chairman, Adamu said the victoryrecordedattheelection was a precursor to expected victories of the APC at the Osun election later this year andatthe2023generalelection.

 

He therefore paid glowing tributes to the leadership of President Buhari, who as leader of the APC, provided guidance for the party going into the Ekiti State election and promised the President that the party would continue to be guided by his wisdom in prosecuting all future elections for the consolidation of his legacies

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

