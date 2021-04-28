Metro & Crime

Video: Abducted pregnant student begs FG, family

A pregnant student of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State has pleaded with the Federal Government and her parents to rescue her from her abductors. The lady, identified as Hajiya, is among the 39 students abducted by bandits from the college.

In a new video released by the kidnappers, the pregnant student said that after spending 47 days with the bandits many of them were sick and needed urgent intervention. After the abduction of the students on March 11, 2021, the bandits had released a video where they demanded N500 million to free the students. Meanwhile, the kidnappers have freed 10 of the 39 students, remaining 29 others in captivity. In the latest video, Hajiya the hostages had been without food for several days. She said: “We appeal to our parents to help us.

We are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rained.” Another abducted lady, said to be a wife of a naval officer, was seen in the video. She was said to have been abducted from Trikaniya a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. According to the lady, her husband is a military officer based in Warri, Delta State. She also pleaded with the Federal Government to come to their rescue. The naval officer’s wife said the bandits had earlier agreed on N30 million ransom for their release.

