Video: Electrician held for brutalising female inspector

A 32-year-old electrician, Mr. Yemi Ayeni, who attacked and brutalised a female traffic warden at the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State has been arrested. In a viral video, the man, who posed as a military officer, flogged the inspector black and blue. In the 44-second video, Ayeni was seen arguing with the officer, after which both of them struggled for possession of a cane. Ayeni succeeded in wresting the cane from the woman and then pounced on her with it, flogging her mercilessly, causing a crowd to gather.

The crowd, which screamed as he continued to flog and punched the inspector, reminded him that the traffic warden was a woman and as such, shouldn’t be beaten that way. A passer-by, who noticed how the suspect was flogging the woman, intervened, which forced the suspect to drop the cane and board a commercial bus. Following the viral video, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered Ayeni’s immediate arrest. After his arrest, it was discovered that Ayeni is a dismissed soldier.

The victim said a vehicle came out of nowhere and blocked the road, causing a traffic jam. She said: “The driver was discharging and picking passengers. I used my baton to hit the door of the bus, asking the driver to move. The driver said that he was sorry, but suddenly this man came down and confronted me.” But Ayeni said he didn’t know what came over him. He said: “It happened on a Sunday. I was in a bus when she hit the bus with her baton. I came down and challenged her; that was how it all started.

I regret my action. I beg Nigerians and women forums to forgive me. I don’t know what came over me.” Ayeni, who said that he was married and had a daughter, explained that his wife and daughter went to stay with his mother for six months. But, according to him, it was not because he and his wife had any marital issues. Asked if he used to beat his wife, he said no. “I have never beaten my wife,” he added. It was learnt that Ayeni had presented himself as a soldier. The suspect said he enlisted into the military, but four months into his training, he was asked to go for being mentally unfit.

