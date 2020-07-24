Video: IG orders probe of policemen dehumanising lady

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered investigation into a viral video showing the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers humiliating a lady. The 25-year-old lady, who claimed to have just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, was found in the home of a suspected armed robber at the Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, said in a statement that the IG had ordered investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to the lady.

In the video, which is mostly in Yoruba, the SARS operatives went to arrest a suspected armed robber in his house and met the victim with the suspect. The lady, who also claimed to be a graduate of the University of Ibadan, said she met the guy the day she went to collect her NYSC certificate and while getting to know each other, the guy told her that he worked in Lagos State, where he produced soft drinks. The victim added that she and the suspect were not lovers but that he told her he wanted to buy some of the shoes she sells.

She explained that she visited the suspect for the first time and that she only came after he pleaded with her to come and cook for him. Thereafter, the policeman rolling the camera asked about her last boyfriend and why she left him. He also asked her if she left her former boyfriend, so that she could become a lover to a robber. The girl was further asked when she was deflowered and who deflowered her. But before subjecting her to the barrage of questions, the policemen had already seized her phone.

