Arts & Entertainments

Video indicts man for allegedly pushing pregnant wife off cliff

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A chilling video has surfaced online showing the terrifying moment a Turkish man led his pregnant wife to the edge of a cliff to pose for selfies before he allegedly pushed her to her death for what investigator believes was a plan to cash in on her life insurance.

Mr.Hakan Aysal is accused of murdering his 32-year-old wife, Semra Aysal, and their unborn baby during a vacation in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey, in June 2018. Mrs. Aysal and their unborn child, who she had been carrying for seven months, died instantly after falling from almost 1,000 feet.

Prosecutors previously said that Aysal murdered his wife who was 7 months pregnant so he could cash in on more than £40,000 of personal accident insurance he took out on her behalf before her death. He denied the allegations. However, after news of the police investigation surfaced, a concerned tourist shared online footage of the couple just moments before the mother-to-be died. The video which has since gone viral since it was shared on Thursday morning show Aysal appearing to hold his wife’s hand as he led her down the cliff edge.

The pair are later seen standing behind a rock as they look out across the sea. According to The Sun, police are now using the tourist’s footage as part of their investigation into the alleged murder. It was also revealed that Aysal revisited the scene where his wife fell to her death and posed for a photo with the ‘tribute’ message: ‘A place that was once my paradise no longer has sun’. Prosecutors claim that the only reason the couple sat on top of the cliff for three hours was so Aysal could make sure no one was around. As soon as he realised they were alone, he deliberately killed Mrs. Aysal by pushing her off the cliff, they allege.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Bobrisky: How I won fight against poverty

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, took to social media to explain how hard life was for him five years ago. While encouraging his fans not to give up, he also reveal how he worked hard to become who he is today in the post which he shared on Instagram. Here’s what […]
Arts & Entertainments

The burgeoning hype-man business in Nigerian music industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At concerts, activations and liter- a l l y every other gathering where an artiste is needed to supply musical performance, if you are about that life, then chances are that you’ve seen a peppy and highly-spirited fellow providing support and ad-libbing for the performing artiste. That person is a hype-man. His duty is to […]
Arts & Entertainments

US rapper Tray Savage ‘dead at 26 after Chicago shooting’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Tray Savage is dead at the age of 26 after being shot in Chicago on Friday, The Sun can confirm. The musician – who was a part of Chief Keef’s record label – died around 11 am after a person opened fire and struck Tray’s neck and shoulder, law enforcement told The Sun. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica