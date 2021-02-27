Video indicts man for allegedly pushing pregnant wife off cliff

A chilling video has surfaced online showing the terrifying moment a Turkish man led his pregnant wife to the edge of a cliff to pose for selfies before he allegedly pushed her to her death for what investigator believes was a plan to cash in on her life insurance.

Mr.Hakan Aysal is accused of murdering his 32-year-old wife, Semra Aysal, and their unborn baby during a vacation in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey, in June 2018. Mrs. Aysal and their unborn child, who she had been carrying for seven months, died instantly after falling from almost 1,000 feet.

Prosecutors previously said that Aysal murdered his wife who was 7 months pregnant so he could cash in on more than £40,000 of personal accident insurance he took out on her behalf before her death. He denied the allegations. However, after news of the police investigation surfaced, a concerned tourist shared online footage of the couple just moments before the mother-to-be died. The video which has since gone viral since it was shared on Thursday morning show Aysal appearing to hold his wife’s hand as he led her down the cliff edge.

The pair are later seen standing behind a rock as they look out across the sea. According to The Sun, police are now using the tourist’s footage as part of their investigation into the alleged murder. It was also revealed that Aysal revisited the scene where his wife fell to her death and posed for a photo with the ‘tribute’ message: ‘A place that was once my paradise no longer has sun’. Prosecutors claim that the only reason the couple sat on top of the cliff for three hours was so Aysal could make sure no one was around. As soon as he realised they were alone, he deliberately killed Mrs. Aysal by pushing her off the cliff, they allege.

