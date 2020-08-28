Video, more Photos of the Helicopter Crash Scene at Opebi, Lagos

Two persons reported dead after a Quorum Aviation helicopter crashed into a building at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos state on Friday, August 28. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

See video and more photos below

Helicopter has just Crashed Into a building At salvation road Opebi Ikeja, Lagos. This 2020 sha want to kill us finish😚@followlasg do something.

Helicopter crash pic.twitter.com/65NrUke6IL — Olóṣèlú àgbáyé PhD✊🏿 (@mastermynd101) August 28, 2020

Helicopter Crash at Salvation road Opebi pic.twitter.com/vhF27MElTm — Bobby (@YourCookiesPlug) August 28, 2020

