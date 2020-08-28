Metro & Crime

Video, more Photos of the Helicopter Crash Scene at Opebi, Lagos

Posted on

Two persons reported dead after a Quorum Aviation helicopter crashed into a building at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos state on Friday, August 28. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

See video and more photos below

 

 

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

