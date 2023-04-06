Video Of Davido’s Sister Praying For Him Ahead Of London Concert Emerged

Ahead of the Timeless concert scheduled to hold in London, Davido’s sister, Sharon was sighted praying for his brother, David Adeleke, better known as Davido before he jumped on stage to perform.

Sharon Adeleke who is the elder sister of the Nigerian hip-hop star, Davido, shared a video on her Instagram story where she was seen passionately praying for her brother ahead of his performance in London.

David, who recently released his highly anticipated fourth studio album “Timeless” held a concert in London on Wednesday night, April 5th.

The two siblings were seen kneeling as Sharon held onto Davido and rained prayers on her brother who had his eyes closed and his head bowed.

After the prayer session, the siblings hugged before interacting with other members of the room. She captioned the video with, “First things first”.

Watch the video below 👇

Like this: Like Loading...