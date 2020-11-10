Video: Rising Star, Ifex G, Lends His Voice To #EndSARS, Set For Debut EP

Ahead of the release of his debut EP, E-L-K Records’ artist, Ifechukwu Greg, better known as Ifex G,

has lent his voice to the recent agitation to end police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

This is his first project since the release of “Junky” – a dance anthem with Zoro in April, and it leaves

fans with a feel of another side of the indigenous rapper – support for social justice.

It was very easy for him to capture the events of the last few weeks, including the October 20 th incident at the Lekki Toll Gate, having been present for some days at protest venue.

He chooses to cover “ZOOM” a song by another rising star, Cheque, because of the impact the song

has made in 2020. In the song, he acknowledges reports of government sponsored thugs hijacking

protests and resorting to looting, while also giving mention to government’s insensitivity to the

plights of the youths.

Ifex G first came to public attention when he won the maiden edition of the prestigious “Okija Rising” talent competition sponsored by the ObiJackson Foundation in 2016. Since winning the contest, he has barely slowed down – with some singles to his belt to date, notably “Jahovah,” “Mommi,”

“Junky.”

Now he is set to release his debut EP titled ANUMANU in December under the label: E-L-K Records!

Many industry professionals who have been opportune to preview the EP have touted it as “one of

the hottest projects to come out of Nigeria this year”

Watch the visual of his latest piece on #EndSars here

regarding the upcoming EP.

