Video skits: Imo Deputy Speaker allegedly batters comedian for criticizing him

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, has allegedly ordered the brutal beating of stand-up comedian and his kinsman, Franklin Ozuruigbo.
Our correspondent learnt that Iwuanyanwu had viewed with distaste satirical video skits made by the comedian which allegedly portrayed him in bad light.
Narrating his ordeal Monday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the comedian said that the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Paul Duru, lured him to the Deputy Speaker’s lodge in Owerri on Friday where their thugs pounced on him and beat him to stupor.
According to Ozuruigbo, he was deceived and made to wait for the Deputy Speaker, who arrived midnight and ordered his thugs to beat him for criticizing him on the social media.
The comedian, who hails from the same community with the Deputy Speaker, said he was thereafter whisked away to the state police headquarters in Owerri where he was dumped in a police cell.
“But for the timely intervention of the member representing Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Njaba/ Isu LGAs at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, I would still be languishing in police cell at the pleasure of the Deputy Speaker, Chyna Iwuanyanwu,” he said.
When contacted, however, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Paul Duru, said Iwuanyanwu did not brutalize the comedian.
According to him, the comedian was arrested following a petition the Deputy Speaker wrote to the state Commissioner of Police alleging character defamation against the comedian.

Reporter

