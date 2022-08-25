Video Streaming revenue in Nigeria to hit $468.10m

Revenue from Video Streaming segment in Nigeria has been projected to reach $468.10 million in 2022, to record 21.2 per cent growth. According to estimates from the Statista Digital Market Survey, it is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022- 2027) of 14.11 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $905.70 million by 2027.

Globally, the revenue in the Video Streaming (SVoD) segment is projected to reach $80.83 billion in 2022 and it is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 11.48 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $139.20 billion by 2027. It is expected that most revenue would be generated in the United States ($34,100.00 million in 2022). The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Video Streaming (SVoD) segment is projected to amount to $69.66 in 2022, with the number of users expected to amount to 1.636 billion by 2027. The market outlook projected that user penetration will be 15.2 per cent in 2022 and is expected to hit 20.6 per cent by 2027.

In Nigeria, the average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Video Streaming (SVoD) segment is projected to amount to $14.23 in 2022, while the number of users is expected to amount to 53.4 million by 2027, and user penetration is expected to be 15.2 per cent in 2022 and 21.8 per cent by 2027.

With approximately 220 million paying subscribers worldwide, Netflix continues to be the king of video streaming. But faced with a rising number of competitors, the company has found it increasingly difficult to grab more market shares. Having been a winner of the “containment economy” of the coronavirus pandemic, the videoon- demand leader is now losing momentum and even recorded a first decline of its subscriber base in the first quarter of 2022. But even if these current developments are clouding the growth prospects of the video-on-demand and streaming market, they remain significant on an international scale. According to estimates from the Statista Digital Market Outlook, the penetration rate of video-ondemand services worldwide is around 20 per cent in 2022.

This estimate covers subscription video-on-demand, pay-per-view and video download platforms. It stated that the most promising markets for chasing video-ondemand users are now South Asia, Latin America and Africa, where Disney+ has arrived in several countries (including South Africa) in 2022. While the market is expanding more slowly in North America, where video-on-demand has reached approximately 50 per cent of the population, there is still some more room to grow in Europe, where this figure varies from 14 per cent in Bulgaria to 42 per cent in the United Kingdom.

A global tech researcher with Statista, Julia Stoll, said online video streaming has visibly transformed the global media landscape and impacted viewing behavior around the world. Driven by rapid leaps in internet adoption, widespread availability of mobile devices, and the ever-in-creasing popularity of online video content, the global video streaming market has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years. She reported: “In 2021, video-ondemand revenue reached an estimated $86 billion, with the United States accounting for the largest share of revenue worldwide. “Considering that the list of international streaming services and the catalog of online video content continue to expand at a rapid pace, the number of VOD users worldwide is expected to reach new heights in the future. “Thanks to technological advancements and broadcast innovation, global demand for overthe- top (OTT) content has never been greater.

As OTT services allow users to stream media content via the internet without the need for cable or satellite subscriptions, they have become an attractive alternative for audiences wanting to bypass geographic restrictions and broadcast schedules alike. “As of February 2022, the number of OTT video users worldwide stood at 3.28 billion, with penetration rates surging in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. In these developed digital markets, consumers are gradually cutting the cord and switching away from traditional pay-TV consumption in favor of more flexible, affordable, and expansive video formats. Unsurprisingly, the highest share of OTT media revenue is generated by SVOD channels. “SVOD market trends and key players Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), which allows users to stream unlimited digital video content at a fixed monthly rate, has become a popular pastime for millions of TV and movie lovers. In 2021, the global number of SVOD subscriptions amounted to 1.2 billion, a figure that is projected to grow by over 400 million within the next six years. SVOD revenue is highest in the United States, where most major streaming channels such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus are readily available. “By 2026, the family-friendly streaming service is predicted to surpass Netflix as the leading SVOD platform based on global subscriber count.

