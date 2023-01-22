Videoboyy wins Tunde Ednut’s N1m birthday giveaway

Strategic and hardworking best describes how content creator and recording artist, Videoboyy won Tunde Ednut’s N1,000,000 for being the first guest to arrive his birthday party location for the past four years, consecutively.

Videoboyy, whose real name is Ogbogu Onyeka Precious is super ecstatic about receiving the huge amount, while he gained over 15,000 followers on instagram and across his social media handles in less than 48 hours after Tunde announced he is giving him N1m.

Speaking with Daily Telegraph newspaper about his recent success, Videoboyy who is also known as Poopoomia said that the New Year started on a low, but with the N1,000,000 WIN , the year is looking brighter already.

“I didn’t know what had happened. I got to the venue early as usual, made my video and shared it. Hours later, my phone started ringing endlessly. I was scared, but then I decided to take one of the calls and I got the news. I was shocked because I was not expecting it. This is huge for me because 2023 started on a low note, but this just boosted everything for me and this is a sign that 2023 will be a great year for me. I was overwhelmed and I’m very happy about it.”

On what significant things the money would go into, the actor and content creator said, “Well, as you already know, there’s always bills to pay and things to do with money. ‘Problem no Dey finish’. Everything the money will go into is significant.”

Videoboyy hails from Delta State and is on the verge of making a big break in his career as an actor and content creator. He is popular for calling himself Tunde Ednut’s Gateman.

