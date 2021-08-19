Metro & Crime

Vigilance group allegedly arrests Policemen with India hemp in Benin

Vigilance group in Benin City, the Edo State capital has arrested two men suspected to be members of the police who were said to be selling Indian hemp. In a viral video circulating online, the vigilantes caught the unidentified policemen who had bags of drugs in their car booth, which attracted a crowd, they gathered and the policemen were seen in handcuffs. One of the vigilantes said, “This is laud, the costliest weed in the country, this is about #5,000. Look at it in the nylon; you are using your car to distribute drugs.” According to the video, one of the policemen was also said to have some exhibits he recovered from suspects.

The police officer was also heard saying, “It doesn’t matter that I did not tender the exhibits in the station, I am a policeman.” A vigilante said to him “we are looking into this matter seriously, homeland do not oppress policemen, we are working towards one goal, we are not police haters, we are family, we will invite the drug agency.”

However, responding to the viral video, the Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked the allegations that the two police officers in a viral video alleged to be drug dealers were not drug dealers. The PPRO of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello in a press statement made available to journalists in Benin City, said the two Policemen were not drug dealers, but went to Vigilante office with one Lucky and his girlfriend to merely seek the whereabout of one Ikpefua Idowu who was arrested by Awilo and his group. He said that despite the fact that the policemen introduced themselves and were identified by Awilo and his group, Awilo did not only order that the Policemen be physically assaulted, as evidenced in the viral video, but were physically brutalised and tortured.

