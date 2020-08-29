Vigilance group hails Buhari over N13bn grant

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the sum of N13 billion for the take-off of the community policing initiative. The fund which was approved last week is meant to be spent on recruitment, training, equipment, among others which will assist in the execution of the policy. In a statement by the Commander General of VGN,Navy Capt. Umar Bakori (rtd), the group said they were in full support of community policing to help stem insecurity issues in the country. The commander advised stakeholders to ensure judicious use of the fund in order to justify the confidence of the president.

He said: “The president has done well. We are very confident that all our organisations that will be involved in this initiative will not disappoint the president or the people. What is paramount is to guarantee security for all Nigerians anywhere they may live. “As a body with the largest informal security personnel across the country and its members registered with the NSCDC, are ready to help the government and security agencies to achieve the President Buhari’s security objective. “Our members received rigorous training by the police in October 2019 on community policing. VGN is present in all 774 Local Government Areas in the country,” thus the “community policing structure is already on ground.”

