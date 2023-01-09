Metro & Crime

Vigilance group rescues 5 kidnap victims, arrests suspects in Bauchi LG

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

Two  suspected kidnappers and bandits have been arrested and about five people rescued in the Pali districts area of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State. The development came through a special task force patrol team by members of the vigilance group of Nigeria in the affected communities.

 

The disclosure was made by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Hon Bala Ibrahim, who said that the success was part of an effort to complement the giant stride of Governor Bala Mohammed in curbing incessant crime and criminality across the state.

The Council Caretaker Chairman promised to partner with all stakeholders and relevant security agencies in ensuring and sustaining the fight against insecurity for the overall development of the local government and the state.

 

He also promised to intensify surveillance in and around the area to guarantee peace and security of the communities. He equally called on members of the society to assist the relevant authority with intelligence gathering in curbing the menace in the society. According to the chairman, the arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further interrogation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

