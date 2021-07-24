News

Vigilante, 2 others shot dead by suspected cultists donning DSS inscription in Ondo

A vigilante and two others persons have been killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be cultists. The incident occurred at Oke Agunla in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state on yesterday evening. According sources, the gunmen were putting on shirts with the inscription of DSS when they invaded the house of one Seun Akinsiku, popularly known as ‘Shewen’ within the area around 6pm. One of the sources disclosed that as soon as Shewen came out of the house, the suspects fired shots and killed him instantly.

The source who craved anonymity added that when the gunmen were leaving the area, they also killed a vigilante and another man, whose identities are still unknown. “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.” The killings had been said to be a reprisal attack between two cult groups in the town. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee- Leo Ikoro, said investigation has begun into the incident.

Kaigama: Nigeria driven by tribal sentiments

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI   The Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday broke his silence on the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest, describing it a litmus test for leaders, which if not properly handled, would portend greater danger for the country. Kaigama stated this during a homily at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Holy […]
Army’s professionalism, nationalistic disposition, hope for Nigeria – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the level of professionalism and nationalism being displayed by the Nigerian Army while on election and other political assignments within the country had shown that there was still hope for the country. Makinde noted that the Army had by its recent conduct, proved its mettle as […]
PTF: #EndSARS, metaphor for societal ills

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19) has said the ongoing protest for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and end to police brutality (#EndSARS) by the youth goes beyond mere demand for police reforms. Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, in his comments at a press briefing of the body in […]

