Vigilante, 2 others shot dead by suspected cultists donning DSS inscription in Ondo

A vigilante and two others persons have been killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be cultists. The incident occurred at Oke Agunla in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state on yesterday evening. According sources, the gunmen were putting on shirts with the inscription of DSS when they invaded the house of one Seun Akinsiku, popularly known as ‘Shewen’ within the area around 6pm. One of the sources disclosed that as soon as Shewen came out of the house, the suspects fired shots and killed him instantly.

The source who craved anonymity added that when the gunmen were leaving the area, they also killed a vigilante and another man, whose identities are still unknown. “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.” The killings had been said to be a reprisal attack between two cult groups in the town. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee- Leo Ikoro, said investigation has begun into the incident.

