Vigilante group arrests 4-man robbery gang in Abia

Metro (pix: keke napep)

A four-man robbery gang operating with a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, have been arrested by vigilante men in Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia Abia State.

The gang said to be terrorising the Ohafia area was arrested by the local vigilante during the burial of Friday Arunsi, a native of the community who was a victim of extra-judicial killing by policemen last year.

New Telegraph learnt that the gang specialise in dispossessing people of their belongings in isolated areas after which they flee with their tricycle.

They were said to have come to ply their nefarious trade and cause confusion during the burial ceremony when they were caught and taken to detention.

At the time of the report efforts were being made to hand them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Efforts to reach the PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna failed as his line was said to be switched off.

Like this: Like Loading...