Vigilante group arrests three suspected killers of Catholic Seminarian in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Membees of the Vigilante group of Nigeria (VGN) in Igbanonmaje in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State Saturday nabbed three suspected killers of a Catholic Seminarian identified as Ameh in Eke-Nobi.

 

New Telegraph learnt that one of the suspects, identified as Samuel Abah, was identified by some natives of Eke-nobi, who trailed him, and informed the vigilante members at Igbanonmaje who swing into action immediately and apprehended him alongside two others in their hide out in Otukpo.

 

The suspects admitted that they were members of the “Black Confraternity” but were not the ones who carried out the operation that led to the murder of the Seminarian.

 

“We are ready to cooperate with the security agencies, we will give names of those who did it. We know the person who shot the Seminarian,” one of the suspects said.

 

 

