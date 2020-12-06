Vigilante group kills one, arrests three robbery suspects in Edo

Members of a local vigilante group at Ubiaja, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, Sunday killed a member of a four-man robbery gang and arrested three other members in the process.

The robbery gang had swooped on the staff and relatives of patients of Ogbeide Medical Centre in Ubiaja when nemesis caught up with them.

It was learnt that during the robbery operation a distress call was put to the vigilante group, led by Chief Oniha, which immediately moved to the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

In the ensuing exchange of gun fire, one of the robbers was killed while three others were arrested.

It was further gathered that the dead robber hailed from Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, while the three others arrested are indigenes of Ubiaja community.

The corpse of the dead robber and the arrested members were said to have been taken to the police station in the locality.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, was said to have sent a personal commendation message to members of the gallant vigilante group and Chief Oniha for their feat.

