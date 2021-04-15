Metro & Crime

Vigilante kills passer-by in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

A 30-year-old man, Lukman Rasak, has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man, Musa Yahaya (28) at the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, explained that operatives attached to Ijora Police Station on April 13, about 2pm, arrested Rasak for shooting Yahaya on his chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The PPRO added that when the police were alerted, they raced to the place, arrested the suspect and recovered his gun with some cartridges. In another development, the policemen attached to Elemoro Division, yesterday, about 2am, arrested 17 suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts. Adejobi said the arrest was based on intelligent gathering. He said: “Items recovered from them are three cut-to-size locallymade pistols and four live cartridges.

They are the suspected armed robbers alleged to be terrorising and robbing residents and operators of Point of Sale (POS) at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. “They are giving useful information to the police on their various activities and/or operations in the Lekki area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID (, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution. “The police boss also affirmed that the command will be more proactive in its anti-crime strategies by taking the fights against criminals and hoodlums in the state to their hideouts.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ex-Information Minister, Tony Momoh, dies at 81

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tony Okuyeme and Francis Ogbuagu Former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, Prince Tony Momoh, died yesterday at 81.   Momoh, an influential politician, lawyer and a strong supporter of restructuring, died at 5pm during a brief illness. He would have turned 82 on April 27. He was […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tension in Aba as hoodlums attack another police station, kill two officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba A few weeks after the attack and burning of Omoba Police Station in Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, hoodlums in the wee hours of Tuesday, ransacked and burnt Abayi Police Station, Aba. New Telegraph learnt that the hoodlums killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a police […]
Metro & Crime

YWC leaders pass vote of confidence on Akintoye

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

In spite of the recent developments in the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) resulting in removal of four protem executives of the organisation, its leaders have said that there is no crisis within its fold and that Prof. Banji Akintoye remains their able leader. The leaders, who spoke through Dr. Tunde Amusat, said the YWC is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica