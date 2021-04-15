Vigilante kills passer-by in Lagos

A 30-year-old man, Lukman Rasak, has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man, Musa Yahaya (28) at the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, explained that operatives attached to Ijora Police Station on April 13, about 2pm, arrested Rasak for shooting Yahaya on his chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The PPRO added that when the police were alerted, they raced to the place, arrested the suspect and recovered his gun with some cartridges. In another development, the policemen attached to Elemoro Division, yesterday, about 2am, arrested 17 suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts. Adejobi said the arrest was based on intelligent gathering. He said: “Items recovered from them are three cut-to-size locallymade pistols and four live cartridges.

They are the suspected armed robbers alleged to be terrorising and robbing residents and operators of Point of Sale (POS) at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. “They are giving useful information to the police on their various activities and/or operations in the Lekki area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID (, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution. “The police boss also affirmed that the command will be more proactive in its anti-crime strategies by taking the fights against criminals and hoodlums in the state to their hideouts.”

Like this: Like Loading...