Vigilante kills two in Benin

A trigger-happy vigilante, whose name was still unknown, yesterday shot two people dead at Ofehi Street off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. A witness said the vigilante reportedly went to his customer’s store who was attending to another customer.

The witness added that vigilante told seller that he was going home to get his gun and when he returned, he opened fire on the woman and the other customer. It was learnt that the shop owner and the other customer died on the spot. The reason for the shooting could not be ascertained at press time. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kotong Bello, said he was aware but was yet to get the full details of the incident.

