Vigilante-turned kidnappers kill man in botched kidnap attempt

Two members of a vigilante group, Abdulrahaman Yakubu and Suleiman Lawan of Murke village in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been apprehended following a case of botched kidnap and murder. The Police Public Rela-tions Officer (PPRO) of Adamawa State Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday. According to DSP Nguroje, the suspects who are in police custody, allegedly turned kidnappers and shot a man in the course of trying to abduct his son. The suspects, who reside in a village near Gombedeked along Dumne road in Song LGA, were arrested for allegedly killing the man who came upon the suspects in the course of the kidnap attempt.

They were arrested by operatives of the Adamawa Police Command and are currently being investigated. Abdulrahaman, 30, and a father of five and Suleiman, 35, and a father of 10 children, allegedly went to the deceased home with three others now on the run.

It was gathered that the suspects stormed the home of their target and abducted his son. They however met with opposition, first from a brother of their abductee who confronted them as they were dragging the boy out of the house. A source close to the family said one of the suspects fired shots, which failed to penetrate the boy’s elder brother but that the father of the house who came out of his room on hearing the gunfire was felled by a stray bullet.

