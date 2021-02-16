Metro & Crime

Vigilantes arrest four-man robbery gang in Abi

Members of a four-man robbery gang operating in a tricycle, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, have been arrested by vigilantes at Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia, Abia State.

 

The gang, said to be terrorising the Ohafia area, was arrested by the local vigilantes during the burial of a native of the community, Friday Arunsi, who was a victim of extra-judicial killing by policemen last year.

 

New Telegraph learnt that members of the gang specialised in dispossessing people of their belongings at isolated areas after which they flee in their tricycle.

They were said to have gone to ply their trade and cause confusion during the burial ceremony when they were caught and taken to detention.

 

At press time, efforts were being made to hand them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. Efforts to reach the state  Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, failed as his line was said switched off.

