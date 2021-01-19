Metro & Crime

Vigilantes have killed over 20 of our Members in Niger – Miyetti Allah

… It’s not true, we’re law abiding – Vigilante

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has alleged that about 21 of its members have been killed by some men of the vigilante group in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.
While addressing journalists in Minna on Tuesday, the Deputy National President of the Association, Alhaji Usaini Yusuf Bosso, explained that the killings have led to their people relocating to other neighbouring states for safety.
According to him: “At the moment about 21 of our members have been killed and in most cases their corpses are burnt beyond recognition by the these vigilante members”.
A victim of such attacks, Malam Muhammadu Dabo stated that three of his children were burnt in his presence at Tashar Hajiya village in Mashegu Local Government Council of the state by the vigilante members.
When contacted for confirmation a senior official of the vigilante in the state, Ahmed Gwani described the allegation as baseless stressing that his members are law abiding people and will not engage in such negative act.
In the same vein, the state government, which spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, however, said investigations into the matter has begun in its genuine effort to enhance and promote peaceful coexistence amongst diverse group throughout the state.

