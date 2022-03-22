Vigilantes kill abductors of six Kwara APC chieftains

Local hunters and vigilance groups have allegedly killed abductors of six Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in a rescue operation.

The APC chieftains were allegedly abducted by gunmen between Obbo-Aiyegunle and Osi, Ekiti local government area of the state.

The politicians were returning from Ilorin, the state capital to their base after the inauguration of APC executive committees last Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The kidnappers were shot dead on Saturday night as the vigilance operators swooped on their hideouts in bushes around Ekiti’s Local Government Area after hours of tracking, it was gathered.

A security source said the state government activated the security architecture which involved the police and local vigilance groups in the area.

The vigilantes traced the abductors to their hideouts following detailed intelligence gathered from various sources. Part of the successful operation involved difficult terrains and night movement.

However, one of the victims, an APC woman in Koro Ward of Ekiti Local Government, was discovered to have died as the local security network engaged the criminal in a gun duel.

“During the exchange and operation that lasted hours, the criminals were killed and their corpses have been handed to the police. Sadly, we lost one of the victims while five others were rescued alive and are now being taken care of,” the source added. Sources noted that the operation was a difficult one and praised the heroic efforts of the vigilante

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...