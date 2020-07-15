Metro & Crime

Vigilantes kill two gunmen in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA Comment(0)

Members of a vigilance group yesterday killed two men, suspected to be kidnappers, during a gun battle on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State.

 

This came barely 12 hours after security operatives killed a kidnapper on the notorious Lokoja-Okene Highway. Hon. Isah Abdulkarim, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Yahaya Bello, said the kidnappers, numbering about 15, armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters on the Lokoja- Abuja Highway.

 

He said: “Their strategy failed on Idu Bridge, on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway when they fired sporadically at a vehicle, Sienna, and hit the upper arm of the driver and two other passengers – Blessing Onu (35) and Eze Ikechukwu (40) – conveying vegetables from Akure to Abuja, in a white Toyota Sienna with registration number BKN 466 XA (Osun). They were rescued by our team.

 

“The team went after the kidnappers which led to the death of two of the daredevil criminals during gun exchange. Some of them escaped with bullet wounds.”

 

Okeene-Lokoja-Abuja Highway has been a den of armed robbers and kidnappers.

 

On the road, hoodlums operate on a daily basis, thereby creating anxiety among commuters playing the road. Many travellers, including an Army Captain and a naval officer were brutally murdered by gunmen on the road

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: APC stakeholders drum support for AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State have recognised Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman of the party.   They also declared their total support for Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq as the leader of the party in the state.   This was part […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time. Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household […]
Metro & Crime

Six die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…Umahi stable, asymptomatic, says deputy gov Six of the 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Ebonyi State have died. This was as the state said Governor Dave Umahi, who tested positive for the virus four days ago, was in stable condition. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, while briefing the state Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: