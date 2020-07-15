Vigilantes kill two gunmen in Kogi

Members of a vigilance group yesterday killed two men, suspected to be kidnappers, during a gun battle on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State.

This came barely 12 hours after security operatives killed a kidnapper on the notorious Lokoja-Okene Highway. Hon. Isah Abdulkarim, the Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Yahaya Bello, said the kidnappers, numbering about 15, armed with AK-47 rifles, ambushed commuters on the Lokoja- Abuja Highway.

He said: “Their strategy failed on Idu Bridge, on the Lokoja-Abuja Highway when they fired sporadically at a vehicle, Sienna, and hit the upper arm of the driver and two other passengers – Blessing Onu (35) and Eze Ikechukwu (40) – conveying vegetables from Akure to Abuja, in a white Toyota Sienna with registration number BKN 466 XA (Osun). They were rescued by our team.

“The team went after the kidnappers which led to the death of two of the daredevil criminals during gun exchange. Some of them escaped with bullet wounds.”

Okeene-Lokoja-Abuja Highway has been a den of armed robbers and kidnappers.

On the road, hoodlums operate on a daily basis, thereby creating anxiety among commuters playing the road. Many travellers, including an Army Captain and a naval officer were brutally murdered by gunmen on the road

