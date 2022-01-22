Vigilantes rescue 28 victims of human trafficking in Benin

A team of local vigilantes in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Saturday said it has rescued 28 victims of human trafficking.

The coordinator, Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network, Oboh Emmanuel Otoide, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the weekend in Benin City.

He said the victims, between the ages of 13 and 17 years, were rescued during a stop and search operation by his men.

According to him: “The victims were rescued by our men around 2 a.m on Tuesday along Akpakpava Road in Benin City. Three suspects, including two drivers conveying the victims to their destinations were arrested during the operation and handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigations.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were being moved from the South East, enroute Edo State, to the South West of the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...