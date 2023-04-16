Villa boss bid to beat Real, Milan to Chukwueze’s signature

Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery, is keen to beat top sides including Real Madrid and Milan to the services of Nigeria’a Samuel Chujwueze, his former player when he was in charge of Villareal. Following his brilliant display at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Nigerian sensation drew media notice, with Fiorentina Perez apparently showing interest in the youngster. Reports emerged that the Nigerian star is said to have informed his agent of his desire to join the La Liga giants, shutting out a transfer to England or Italy. However, Emery is keen on meeting his former ward with a view to convincing him to ditch Los Blancos where he could find regular playing time difficult.