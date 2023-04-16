Villa boss bid to beat Real, Milan to Chukwueze’s signature

Aston Villa boss, Unai Emery, is keen to beat top sides including Real Madrid and Milan to the services of Nigeria’a Samuel Chujwueze, his former player when he was in charge of Villareal. Following his brilliant display at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Nigerian sensation drew media notice, with Fiorentina Perez apparently showing interest in the youngster. Reports emerged that the Nigerian star is said to have informed his agent of his desire to join the La Liga giants, shutting out a transfer to England or Italy. However, Emery is keen on meeting his former ward with a view to convincing him to ditch Los Blancos where he could find regular playing time difficult.
Related Articles
Qatar World Cup Qualifiers: Salisu Yusuf to return as Rohr’s No 2
Former Super Eagles gaffer, Salisu Yusuf, is on his way back to the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, which will gathers momentum in September. According to sources, Rohr requested the assistance of current Rangers International coach, who assisted him at the last World Cup as he also insisted that Yobo do […]
Okagbare leads Nigeria’s Track and Field to fight for medals
Blessing Okagbare’s experience and bright performances will be a tonic to the track and field athletes of Team Nigeria when they begin competing from Friday July 30th. Alongside Okagbare are eleven other athletes namely : Oluwatobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Divine Oduduru, Grace Nwokocha, Chukwuebuka Enewechi, Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itshekiri, Patience Okon-George, Imaobong Uko and […]
Newcastle, West Brom, Aston Villa await Iheanacho’s signature
Newcastle United, newly promoted West Brom and relegation escapee, Aston Villa are the three teams that are ready to offer an escape route for Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho who may declared surplus to requirement at the King Power Stadium next season. Leicester boss, Brendan Rogers is planning to strengthen his attack for next year’s […]