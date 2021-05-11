News

Villa invasion shows Buhari lacks capacity to secure Nigeria – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the invasion of Presidential Villa, the nation’s seat of power, by suspected armed robbers was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the capacity to secure Nigeria
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development further points to the collapse of security command structure under President Buhari’s watch.
The party stated that the reported assault on the residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, within the precinct of the villa, “is too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari presidency to secure the nation.”
It noted that all over the world, the seat of power is a national sovereignty, a fortress that ought to have impregnable security.
PDP regretted the security breach, and said it sent a danger signal to the overall security of the country.
“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential Villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee president, who have not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office,” the party said.

