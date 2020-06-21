Villa shootings: Aisha Buhari fumes over redeployment of aides

T

here are reports that the Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, was not happy with the redeployment of her aides who accompanied her to confront her husband’s nephew, Sabiu Yusuf penultimate week.

There were rumours that the First Lady may have packed out of the Presidential Villa to protest the development.

An anonymous source in the Villa quoted the First Lady as saying “I am the only Wife of the President who has been treated bad by both my husband and the country.

In other parts of the world, the president’s wife do have her own office and is respected but here, Mamman Daura who did not campaign for any position is disrespecting my position as the wife of the President and Nigerians are silent over this!

I took that insult from Abba Kyari but can’t do it again. Instead of me to be ridiculed again by Mamman Daura and his family, I rather pack out!”

It could be recalled that following an investigation ordered last week into the shooting within the Villa, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered an in-depth investigation.

It was gathered that the probe revealed the unprofessional roles played by the security men attached to the First Lady who allegedly fired shots.

The security men, including her Aide de Camp (ADC), ASP Usman Shugaba, who were detained on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, were released only last week.

Shugaba had been redeployed to the Force Headquarters while others from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), alongside some others from the office of the President who had issues in the past.

The shooting occurred when the President’s wife, Aisha, and three of her children –Zahra, Halima and Yusuf – as well as some of her security aides, led by her Aide-de-Camp, CSP Usman Shugaba; and the escort commander, DSP Sheriff Kazeem, stormed the residence of a nephew and Personal Assistant to the President, Sabiu Yusuf, at House 8 by the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, at night.

The shooting sparked panic that the President was in danger, but the Presidency later in a statement made available to newsmen by Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, gave the assurance that the President was safe in the Presidential fortress.

Asked how the First Lady reacted to the redeployment of the security officials, another source who craved anonymity said “The First Lady was not happy at all. First, she felt that the President should have ordered his nephew and Personal Assistant to self isolate. She considered the redeployment of her security aides as demeaning to her status as the First Lady.”

