Villa win increases pressure on Spurs boss Conte

Aston Villa increased the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead.

A lacklustre Spurs, who fell out of the Premier League top four on Saturday, have now won only two of their past seven matches. Villa have won back-to-back away league games as they improve under Unai Emery. It appeared this contest would pit the two keepers who faced off in the 2022 World Cup final penalty shootout against each other, but Argentina’s spot-kick hero Emiliano Martinez had to settle for a place on the Villa bench. It was a poor match all round for returning finalists.

Spurs’ World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero was shown a yellow card in the first half – and fortunate not to get a second late on after barging Philippe Coutinho – while Lloris endured a shocking moment in the 50th minute. He spilled Luiz’s long-range effort and Ollie Watkins squared the rebound for Buendia to slam home. Luiz started and finished the move for 2-0, sliding a pass to John McGinn before racing on to receive the return and chipping cutely past Lloris.

Spurs were booed off at the final whistle, while some fans directed angry chants directed towards chairman Daniel Levy. Having lost their place in the top four to Manchester United, the onus was on Tottenham to produce an improved performance.

While they did improve on their previous five games by not trailing at half-time, Spurs continue to look disjointed, exemplified after 18 minutes when Son Heung-min ripped off the protective mask he wore throughout the World Cup and threw it away in frustration.

 

