Village head, 2 others crushed to death at police checkpoint in Ondo

There was pandemonium at Kajola Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend following the alleged killing of the village head and two other indigenes of the community at a police checkpoint. In what they termed as recklessness on the part of the police, youths in their hundreds thronged the police station in the community attempting to burn it down.

 

The victims, David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi, and Kola Akinduro, who was the Head of Korede village, were on  motorcycle and heading home from their farms when they were said to have been knocked down by a Hilux van after they were stopped at the police checkpoint in the area, along Lagos/ Benin Expressway.

 

The angry mob dumped the three corpses at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Kajola, chanting series of protest songs to register their grievances and declared that they do not want to see police in the community again.

 

Sources in the community narrated that the police officers in the community were fond of extorting and harassing residents of the areas at the checkpoint despite the order by the Commissioner of Police to dismantle all checkpoints in the state.

 

According to an eyewitness, Funmi Olowogboye, the police stopped the deceased at the checkpoint on Saturday evening and while trying to halt an oncoming Hilux van, the driver maneuvered to dodge the police and ran into the motorcycle.

 

Olowogboye lamented that the Hilux driver crushed the three victims on the motorcycle where they were parking at the instruction of the police officers, who wanted to collect money from them; and they died on the spot.

 

