Village head, 7 others killed in attacks on Benue, Kebbi communities

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi and Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Fresh attacks on communities in Kebbi and Benue states in the last 24 hours have left eight people dead, including a village head.

In the Kebbi attack, bandits invaded Tunga Rafin community in Aguie Local Government Area and Killed four persons including the village head.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night leaving many others injured.

According to a local’s account, the bandits, numbering over 70, invaded the remote village at night killing the village head whose name was given as Abubakar Magaji (Sabo Rafi).

And suspected Fulani terrorists Thursday attacked the Gaambe-Tiev community in Logo local Government Area of Benue State leaving four farmers dead.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the gruesome attack to New Telegraph, said the invaders struck at about 8am when most people were on their farms.

Logo, is the home local government area of former governor of the state and Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Chief Anawa said: “Armed Fulani herdsmen attacked the locals on their farms at Tse Poovule village and murdered four persons.”

He gave names of those murdered in the attack to include: Mr. Ukehemba Zaachia, Mr. Terdue Cause, Mr. Gwa Kelvin and one other person from Mbagum Kindred  all in Tombo council ward of the local government.

 

