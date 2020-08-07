Village head arrested for defiling biological daughter

…victim can no longer control her urinary system

Police in Ogun State have arrested the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode- Egbado area, Chief Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter (name withheld). The village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into the police station in Owode-Egbado. After initial denial at the station when he was confronted with the allegation, the suspect reportedly fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta. Oyeyemi disclosed that the former wife of the suspect corroborated the allegation by his daughter.

He said: “The Baale was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into Owode-Egbado Police Station and reported that her father had been having sex with her since when she was 11 years old as a result of which she now found it difficult to control her urinary system. “The victim, who told the police that she lost her mother when she was barely two years old and that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother thereby left her with no option other than continue staying with her father who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Owode-Egbado, SP Olabisi Elebute, quickly led her men to the place where the Baale was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, he first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his former wives who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation. “His former wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason why she left him.” Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home for safety. He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for an indepth investigation and diligent prosecution.

