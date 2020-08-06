Metro & Crime

Village head arrested for defiling biological daughter

Police in Ogun State have arrested the Baales of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode-Egbado area, Chief Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).

The village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into the police station in Owode Egbado.

After initial denial at the station when he was confronted with the allegation, the suspect reportedly fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident Thursday in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed that the ex-wife of the suspect corroborated the allegation by his daughter.

He said: “The Baale was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into Owode Egbado Police Station and reported that her father has been having sex with her since when she was 11 years old as a result of which she now find it difficult to control her urinary system.

“The victim who told the police that she has lost her mother when she was barely two years old and that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her later mother thereby left her with no option other than continue staying with her father who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado SP Olabisi Elebute, quickly led her men to the place where the Baale was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

“His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason why she left him.”

The police spokesman said the victim had been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies Home for safety.

