Village Head, four others abducted by men in military uniform in Ebonyi

Unknown gunmen in military uniform, Thursday reportedly abducted the village Head, Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Four others were equally abducted alongside the village head at about 2:00pm of April 1.

The gunmen who came on motor bikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected community.

