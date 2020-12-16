Villagers flee as bandits raze 11 communities in Niger

Residents of communities in Rafi, Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger State have fled their homes over incessant bandits’ bloody attacks. The bandits recently killed a cleric, a vigilante and abducted over 20 villagers. They destroyed the villagers’ foodstuffs and properties.

The New Telegraph learnt that the villagers started fleeing from their communities to Tegina, Kuta and Minna for safety after the bandits razed 11 communities. Some of the villagers from Rafi-Doko, Yakila, Katako and other surrounding villages are flocking into Tegina with loads on their heads.

Some residents told our correspondent yesterday that they were demanding from the Niger State government a safe environment to set up a camp where they could stay until there was improved security. The people also bemoaned the inaction of the government over the insecurity bedevilling the communities.

“We have been abandoned to our fate,” some of them said. Meanwhile, critical stakeholders, it was learnt, are currently meeting over the security situation in the affected areas and how to address it.

The Director-General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Ag ency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said the people were fleeing their communities for safety.

He said: “The state government is not silent about the issue but it is putting in place measures to give the people succour. I can assure you that the measures will be proactive and the security situation in the state will be addressed.”

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached on his mobile line at press time.

