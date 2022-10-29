Metro & Crime

Villagers flee as unknown gunmen invade Community, burn 10 houses

At least 10 houses at Dan Jamfari Community, Barbaji village, in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State have been burnt by gunnmen.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Saleh Jili, said on Friday that the agency sympathised with victims and took relief materials to them.

He said the state government would leave no stone unturned to fish out the assailants and bring them to justice.

Relief materials given to the victims were 10 bundles of roofing sheets, 20 bags of cement, 10 packs of zinc nails, 20 bags of 10kg rice, 20 bags of maize and five bags of salt.

The victims also got clothing materials, cutleries, buckets, vegetable oil and five cartons of seasoning cubes.

Jili reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the protection of lives and properties of citizens and charged residents of the community to live in peace and harmony.

A resident, Malam Magaji Audu, said the assailants were armed with sticks and cutlasses.

“More than 200 of them invaded the village in the night and went from house to house claiming they were looking for their stolen motorcycle.

“The attackers tried to stab me in the presence of my family members and I refused to produce my children whom they claimed to have stolen their motorcycle as demanded,’’ he said.

Audu explained that the assailants returned the day after and set his house and others on fire while his family members escaped.

“The hoodlums carted away food items, chickens, turkey, farming equipment and destroyed 10 houses within the village,’’ he said.

The district head of Rogo, Alhaji Muhammad Maharazu, confirmed the incident and commended the emergency management agency for the kind gesture of the relief materials.

Maharazu who was represented by his secretary Alhaji Bashir Tsoho, said the Emir of Karaye, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, had rendered all the necessary assistance to the victims and also reported the incident to the state government.

 

