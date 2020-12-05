Sports

Villarreal boss demands more from Chukwueze

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has urged Samuel Chukwueze to improve his game so as to fulfill his huge potential for the club. Chukwueze has been below-par for Emery and he’s said to want more from the Nigerian according to a report in Marca. “We need the experience that some players accumulate to translate into improvement,” Emery said.

“We need Samu to settle after two years of irregularity in the first team. We need him to make the difference and this year he’s doing it to a lesser extent than before.” “I opted for him at Anoeta against Real Sociedad with the idea that he’d win us the game, but it wasn’t to be.

We’ll continue to work with him on it.” “We set the level high because there are many players with high ability, and I want to help the younger players find that level of performance,” Emery was quoted as saying by Marca.

