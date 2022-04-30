Sports

Villarreal ready to splash big on Dennis

Europa League champions Villarreal have joined West Ham in the race to sign Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford this summer. Watford paid Club Brugge €4million for Dennis last summer, and the Nigeria international has performed way above expectations.

The 24-year-old had been brilliant for the Hornets this season, scoring ten goals and assisting six in 31 Premier League appearances. Unfortunately, even with Dennis’ impressive displays, Watford is in a precarious position, as they currently sit 19th and would likely get relegated from the English top-flight. Nonetheless, Watford is looking to make as much money as possible this summer if they drop to the Championship.

Sarr, Dennis, and Sissoko are some of their top stars that have been linked with other clubs. According to Watford Observer, Villarreal is interested in Dennis, and the Hornets are willing to let their star attacker go for around £20million(₦10.5billion). However, the Yellow Submarine are not the only ones interested, as the former Club Brugge man has been linked to West Ham and some Bundesliga clubs. A move to the Laliga would be a new experience for the 24-yearold, as he has never experienced Spanish football.

 

