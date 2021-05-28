Sports

Villarreal were programmed to win Europa League – Oliseh

Villarreal were ‘programmed’ to emerge as champions of the Europa League, according to Nigerian football great Sunday Oliseh. In the keenly contested final staged at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, the Spaniards triumphed 11-10 on penalties after the scores stood 1-1 after extra time. The La Liga outfit took the lead in the 29th minute as Gerard Moreno poked home at David De Gea’s back post after Daniel Parejo’s free-kick fell in his path. Edinson Cavani leveled matters for the Premier League outfit – reacting first to a deflection in the box to fire past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. H

owever, both teams were separated by kicks from the penalty mark as the scoreline remained unchanged after 120 minutes. There, De Gea’s kick was saved by the outstanding Rulli. In his post-match assessment, Oliseh, who finished as a Uefa Cup [now Europa League] runner-up in 2001-02 during his time at Borussia Dortmund, wrote on social media that the script had been written in favour of the Estadio de la Ceramica giants.

“Felt like a David vs Goliath scenario to some. But as those who have watched Villarreal regularly in La Liga and the Europa League will tell you they were programmed to win this trophy. Tactically and physically well rounded with a very limited budget comparably. Guess we love underdogs,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

Related Articles
Sports

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine, says Sprinter Blake

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the COVID-19 vaccine, although getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer. “My mind still stays strong, I don’t want any vaccine, I’d rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I […]
Sports

EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over […]
Sports

FA Cup: Ighalo on song as Man United squeeze past struggling Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

Harry Maguire scored deep into extra-time as Manchester United overcame valiant 10-man Norwich to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post. The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose […]

