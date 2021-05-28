Villarreal were programmed to win Europa League – Oliseh

Villarreal were ‘programmed’ to emerge as champions of the Europa League, according to Nigerian football great Sunday Oliseh. In the keenly contested final staged at the Stadion Energa Gdansk, the Spaniards triumphed 11-10 on penalties after the scores stood 1-1 after extra time. The La Liga outfit took the lead in the 29th minute as Gerard Moreno poked home at David De Gea’s back post after Daniel Parejo’s free-kick fell in his path. Edinson Cavani leveled matters for the Premier League outfit – reacting first to a deflection in the box to fire past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. H

owever, both teams were separated by kicks from the penalty mark as the scoreline remained unchanged after 120 minutes. There, De Gea’s kick was saved by the outstanding Rulli. In his post-match assessment, Oliseh, who finished as a Uefa Cup [now Europa League] runner-up in 2001-02 during his time at Borussia Dortmund, wrote on social media that the script had been written in favour of the Estadio de la Ceramica giants.

“Felt like a David vs Goliath scenario to some. But as those who have watched Villarreal regularly in La Liga and the Europa League will tell you they were programmed to win this trophy. Tactically and physically well rounded with a very limited budget comparably. Guess we love underdogs,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

