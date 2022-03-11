VIN: 70% demurrage on trapped vehicles waived

Following the suspension of the controversial Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation on imported vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Five Star Logistics Limited have decided to waive 70 per cent on the affected vessels in favour of clearing agents. The decision was taken to enable them take delivery of their vehicles, which have congested the roll-on roll -off terminal, Tincan Island Port, Lagos. The leadership of the freight forwarders had held a meeting with management of Five Star Logistics to leverage specific days and times on the vessels and their consignments arrived the port.

It was gathered that the waiver was for clearing agents, who have processed their Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) before the strike. Also, it was revealed that vessel that arrived before the commencement of the protests had been given 50 per cent waiver. Notwithstanding, clearing agents have rejected the 30 days offered by NCS to clear their vehicles, saying that the period was too short to clear the backlog of the trapped vehicles. They urged the Service to extend the moratorium period to 90-days in order to allow them clear the vehicles A former Taskforce Chairman of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at Tin Can Port, Otunba Waheed Sadiku,explained that of the 30 days issued by Customs, eight-days were weekends and no Customs functions could be performed on the system except deliveries.

He said: “We are calling for more dialogue from our leaders, who are well equipped and knowledgeable with the Customs procedures to quickly move into action, by visiting the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone ‘A. “It is only with 90 days we can clear all these vehicles successfully.”

It would be recalled that NCS had succumbed to the clearing agents and importers’ objection to Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation implementation on all imported vehicles by temporarily suspending the policy for one month.” The service advised clearing agents to clear the backlog of trapped vehicles through manual assessment. In a circular referenced: NCS/T&T/ ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111 titled: ‘Approval for grace period to clear backlog of vehicles,’ the service directed that all customs area controllers had been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

It reads: “Sequel to the recent Customs/ stakeholders town hall meeting held in Lagos on VIN valuation, I am directed to convey the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) for a one month window to enable the clearing of a backlog of vehicles held up in the ports. “You are requested to note that the VIN valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect these adjustments. Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

