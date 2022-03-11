Business

VIN: 70% demurrage on trapped vehicles waived

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Following the suspension of the controversial Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation on imported vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Five Star Logistics Limited have decided to waive 70 per cent on the affected vessels in favour of clearing agents. The decision was taken to enable them take delivery of their vehicles, which have congested the roll-on roll -off terminal, Tincan Island Port, Lagos. The leadership of the freight forwarders had held a meeting with management of Five Star Logistics to leverage specific days and times on the vessels and their consignments arrived the port.

It was gathered that the waiver was for clearing agents, who have processed their Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) before the strike. Also, it was revealed that vessel that arrived before the commencement of the protests had been given 50 per cent waiver. Notwithstanding, clearing agents have rejected the 30 days offered by NCS to clear their vehicles, saying that the period was too short to clear the backlog of the trapped vehicles. They urged the Service to extend the moratorium period to 90-days in order to allow them clear the vehicles A former Taskforce Chairman of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at Tin Can Port, Otunba Waheed Sadiku,explained that of the 30 days issued by Customs, eight-days were weekends and no Customs functions could be performed on the system except deliveries.

He said: “We are calling for more dialogue from our leaders, who are well equipped and knowledgeable with the Customs procedures to quickly move into action, by visiting the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone ‘A. “It is only with 90 days we can clear all these vehicles successfully.”

It would be recalled that NCS had succumbed to the clearing agents and importers’ objection to Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation implementation on all imported vehicles by temporarily suspending the policy for one month.” The service advised clearing agents to clear the backlog of trapped vehicles through manual assessment. In a circular referenced: NCS/T&T/ ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111 titled: ‘Approval for grace period to clear backlog of vehicles,’ the service directed that all customs area controllers had been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

It reads: “Sequel to the recent Customs/ stakeholders town hall meeting held in Lagos on VIN valuation, I am directed to convey the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) for a one month window to enable the clearing of a backlog of vehicles held up in the ports. “You are requested to note that the VIN valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect these adjustments. Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

5G: Nigeria set for high profile tech deployment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Trainings are on-going and we are expanding the spectrum of beneficiaries, especially engineers and others who will extend knowledge to others; we are emphasising enhanced broadband both in the wholesale and retail segments; we will also continue to sensitise people about the usefulness of 5G and we will continue with existing collaborations with sub-regional, continental […]
Business

#EndSARS protests: Insured victims face double tragedy

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

…as technicalities deny policyholders claims Some victims, who insured their vandaslised and looted investments during the two-week #EndSARS protests in October are currently facing dilemma as underwriters introduce technical jargon into the policy process, thereby making it impossible for them to process their claims, SUNDAY OJEME Nigeria’s business climate is today faced with poor returns […]
Business

Oklahoma court overturns $465m opioid judgment against J&J

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) in a lawsuit by the state alleging the drugmaker fueled the opioid epidemic through the deceptive marketing of painkillers. The decision marked the latest setback for states and local governments pursuing lawsuits to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for a drug […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica