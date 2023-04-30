Vincent Kompany Has Everything – Toure

“He’s always been somebody who is very intelligent, somebody who can connect with people very easily and speaks both languages well. And he prepared himself very well.”

Kompany played under Guardiola for three years of his 11-season stint at City, and Toure believes the Spaniard was the perfect teacher to learn from.

“I think for me what is the best thing that happened to him is to be able to play and be managed by Pep Guardiola because he learned from Pep, and Pep is an unbelievable manager,” Toure said.

“What he’s been learning under him is incredibly great in that’s what he’s showing really there. Of course, he has a little bit of detail that is putting on the way he wants this team to play. But when you look at his team, he is taking that from Pep Guardiola, definitely.”

Toure’s first foray into management was not quite as successful as Kompany’s endeavours; he lasted just 59 days in charge of Wigan.

He failed to win any of his nine games and left Wigan with the club sitting bottom of the Championship. They were relegated on Saturday.

Toure, who revealed though, is keen to carry on in coaching said, “I would say that it was a great learning moment for me because, during my career as a player, I never experienced fighting for relegation. “When the opportunity came, I took it because, for me, it was a great opportunity to start my managerial career,” he explained.

“I wanted to challenge myself because you cannot wait for the perfect moment to get the perfect job. “I wanted to do that job. I found players who are top guys, and I was my mission was to change the style of play and keep the team up.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work really because defensively we conceded so many goals, and attacking-wise we were dangerous, and we created chances but we never scored them.

“I learned, and you have to be honest, you try things with the level of players with the pressure that the players had, it wasn’t easy for them. “Next time I have another opportunity, I make sure to assess the situation even better, and just try to help the team win games by taking some of the pressure out of the players.”